Illegal construction of online gaming scammer demolished in MP's Dewas

Continuing their actions against illegal constructions of criminals, district administration authorities on Monday razed down a residential-cum-commercial structure of an online gaming scammer in Bagli area of Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. The accused gaming scammer has been identified as Zakir Pathan, a resident of Hatpipliya town.

Officials said that the action was taken after the occupant failed to produce valid documents of the construction. Bagli SDM Anand Malviya, told ANI, "There were no valid documents of the structure which housed residence and a cafe. The residential-cum-commercial structure was done without permission, and on the basis of which it was removed."

"In the coming days as well, a notice will be issued for the illegal construction in the market area, and similar action will be taken," he added. As per officials, the gang led by the accused Zakir Pathan, duped people through illegal online gaming websites, and the gang was active for a long time.

Recently, the son of a businessman allegedly hanged himself after being duped by the accused gang. A case was also registered against the accused at Hatpipliya police station in this regard, they said. (ANI)

