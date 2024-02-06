Uttarakhand CM launches "Dhami against drugs campaign"; releases T-shirts, posters

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the "Dhami against drugs campaign" being run by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Metropolitan Dehradun from February 5 to February 10. The campaign was launched on Monday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released T-shirts and posters related to the campaign. Earlier Dhami called upon people in the state to work to come forward to help the government in its resolution to make the state drug-free by the year 2025.

He held a high-level meeting at his official residence and directed the officials to rapidly involve the students and colleges in a campaign to achieve the target of a "Drugs Free Uttarakhand" by the year 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)