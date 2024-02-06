Left Menu

ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's Personal secretary, AAP leaders: Sources

The latest development came in the wake of the probe agency moving a court in Delhi against the AAP national convenor for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the excise policy case.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:03 IST
ED raids at Arvind Kejriwal's Personal secretary, AAP leaders: Sources
Police teams outside AAP MP ND Gupta's house (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party, as part of its money laundering probe, as per sources. ED raid is also reportedly underway at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi.

The latest development came in the wake of the probe agency moving a court in Delhi against the AAP national convenor for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate on February 3 moved the Rouse Avenue Court and filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with the summons issued by the agency in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Divya Malhotra, after hearing the submissions on Saturday, fixed February 7 for the remaining submissions and consideration of the fresh complaint filed by the agency. ED on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case under Section 190 (1)(a) Cr.P.C. r/w. Section 200 Cr.P.C., 1973 r/w. Section 174 IPC, 1860 r/w. Section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002 for non-attendance in compliance with Section 50, PMLA, 2002.

On February 2, 2024, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The fresh summons to the Delhi CM followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful."Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

Earlier in the month, a team from the Delhi crime branch visited the residence of Arvind Kjeriwal in civil lines and served a notice to join a probe into allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" MLA's to topple his government.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024