Over 3,000 exhibitors gear up as 57th IHGF Delhi Fair starts in Greater Noida

Over 3,000 exhibitors will showcase their collections to the visitors, including those expected from around 100 foreign countries, during the 57th edition of the Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (or IHGF Delhi), event organisers said on Tuesday.

The fair, organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), began on Tuesday and will continue till February 10, they said.

The event organisers said the fair is being held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

''With a significant influx of buyers from around the world, our exhibitors at this fair are committed to make the upcoming Spring edition a pivotal platform for the Indian handicraft sector, aligning with our goal of 'Teen Guna Tees Tak','' EPCH chairman Dileep Baid said.

''With a new range of handicrafts and gifts products, collectively they offer a full spectrum of thoughtfully curated concepts and products at a single platform,'' Baid added.

The EPCH is a nodal agency for promotion of exports of handicrafts from the country and creates brand image of magic of the gifted hands of millions of artisans and crafts persons engaged in production of home, lifestyle, textiles, furniture and fashion jewellery and accessories products in different craft clusters.

''The overall handicrafts exports during the year 2022-23 was Rs 30,019.24 crore (USD 3,728.47 million),'' EPCH Executive Director R K Verma said. Expo Mart Chairman Rakesh Kumar said the IHGF Delhi Fair is popular as the world's largest congregation of handicraft exporters under one roof and showcases the capability, strength, scale and potential of our vibrant handicrafts sector.

Priya Agarwal, the president of IHGF Delhi Fair-Spring 2024, Reception Committee, said, ''There will be over 3,000 exhibitors drawn from pan India with strong representation from handicraft clusters, production hubs and artisan villages. Collectively, they present more than 2,000 new products and over 300 design expressions.'' ''Besides exhibitor booths in the halls, the visitors will have access to 900 marts or permanent showrooms of leading exporters located on various levels of the India Expo Centre,'' she added.

