Swedish utility Vattenfall's Q4 profits fall

Swedish utility Vattenfall on Tuesday reported a fall in underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter, citing negative contributions from its power generation and customer solutions business.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group fell to 4.5 billion crowns ($421.59 million) from 12.5 billion crowns a year earlier. Underlying operating profit at the customer and solutions unit decreased, mainly driven by lower wholesale market prices, Vattenfall said.

Similarly, lower Nordic power prices and a negative hedging effect for its continental power generation impacted earnings at the power generation unit, it said. Vattenfall achieved a price of 42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for its Nordic power production in the quarter, down from a year-earlier 55 euros/MWh. ($1 = 10.5672 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)