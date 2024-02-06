Swedish utility Vattenfall's Q4 profits fall

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Swedish utility Vattenfall on Tuesday reported a fall in underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter, citing negative contributions from its power generation and customer solutions business.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group fell to 4.5 billion crowns ($421.59 million) from 12.5 billion crowns a year earlier. Underlying operating profit at the customer and solutions unit decreased, mainly driven by lower wholesale market prices, Vattenfall said.

Similarly, lower Nordic power prices and a negative hedging effect for its continental power generation impacted earnings at the power generation unit, it said. Vattenfall achieved a price of 42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for its Nordic power production in the quarter, down from a year-earlier 55 euros/MWh. ($1 = 10.5672 Swedish crowns)

