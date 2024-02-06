Nijam Gelavali campaign: TDP chief's wife Bhuvaneswari inaugurates Anna Canteen in Guntur

Left Menu

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP Chief and former AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated an 'Anna Canteen' during her Nijam Gelavali campaign in Revendrapadu village in Guntur district. According to an official release from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), "Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP Chief and Former AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated an Anna Canteen during her Nijam Gelavali yatra in Revendrapadu village, Duggirala mandal of Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency."

"Commencing her Nijam Gelavali yatra in Mangalagiri, Bhuvaneswari will meet with the families of seven TDP individuals who allegedly died due to shock upon hearing of the former chief minister's arrest," said the release. Earlier in October 2023, after the arrest of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari began the 'Nijam Gelavali' (truth must prevail) bus yatra from Chittoor district.

As part of the campaign, Bhuvaneswari protested against what the TDP says is the 'illegal' arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam. Bhuuvaneswari also condoled the families of individuals who allegedly died due to shock upon hearing the former Chief Minister's arrest.

Bhuvaneshwari visited the family of K. Chinnabba of Nendragunta village, who allegedly died on September 25 after Chandrababu's illegal arrest. Later, Naidu's wife met the family members of A. Praveen Reddy of Chandragiri, who died on October 17.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations. (ANI)

