Ukraine gas output rose to 18.7 bcm in 2023, energy minister says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:17 IST
Ukraine gas output rose to 18.7 bcm in 2023, energy minister says
Ukraine's natural gas production increased to 18.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023 from 18.5 bcm in 2022, Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Reuters on Tuesday. Ukraine's consumption fell to around 19 bcm in 2023, Galushchenko said last month.

Ukraine consumed about 27 bcm of gas in 2021 before the full-scale war with Russia, making it one of Europe's biggest users of the fuel.

