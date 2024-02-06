Ukraine gas output rose to 18.7 bcm in 2023, energy minister says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's natural gas production increased to 18.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023 from 18.5 bcm in 2022, Energy Minister German Galushchenko told Reuters on Tuesday. Ukraine's consumption fell to around 19 bcm in 2023, Galushchenko said last month.
Ukraine consumed about 27 bcm of gas in 2021 before the full-scale war with Russia, making it one of Europe's biggest users of the fuel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Europe
- German Galushchenko
- Ukraine
- Galushchenko
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says, 25 killed in blast at Donetsk market after Ukrainian shelling
MORNING BID EUROPE-Juiced-up Nikkei counts on BOJ staying relaxed
Russia says it is taking measures after suspected Ukrainian attack on fuel terminal
Russia's Kremlin says it had no contact with Trump on Ukraine conflict
Ukraine war drives shift in Russian nuclear thinking -study