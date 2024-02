Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* GENERAL MOTORS IS RECALLING 323,232 US VEHICLES - NHTSA

* GENERAL MOTORS RECALLING CERTAIN VEHICLES AS TAILGATE MAY OPEN WHILE DRIVING - NHTSA Source text: http://tinyurl.com/2axcmt9h Further company coverage:

