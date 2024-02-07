Left Menu

Two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying 120 kg of ganja in Jashipur town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:08 IST
Two arrested with 120 kg of ganja en route from Odisha to Kolkata
Police seize ganja in Mayurbhanj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying 120 kg of ganja in Jashipur town in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the arrested accused have been identified as Asiful Mandal and Meyal Viswan, both natives of West Bengal.

They said that the duo were transporting the contraband ganja from Odisha's Sambalpur to Kolkata. "During checking under Jashipur police station, 120 kg of ganja has been seized from a vehicle. Two people have been arrested. They were purchasing ganja from the Sambalpur area and taking it to Kolkata to sell. A case has been registered, and further action is being taken," Mayurbhanj SP S Susree told ANI.

The police official also informed that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a Special Task Force (STF) team, arrested one person and seized 303 kg of Ganja from Gadiapada village in Odisha's Kandhamal district. Jay Narayan Pankaj, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Odisha Police, informed that during the search, Ganja weighing more than 303 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

