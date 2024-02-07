Left Menu

China will help NEV industry respond to foreign trade restrictions

China's commerce ministry will guide participants in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry to actively communicate and cooperate with foreign entities to help them to respond to trade restrictions, amid a slew of policies to support NEVs.

The ministry, in a policy document released on Wednesday, said it will optimise export procedures for NEVs and batteries and guide banks to provide domestic and overseas financing services for the NEV supply chain.

