Electricity out in parts of Kyiv as Russian missile debris damages power lines - mayor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 11:42 IST
Parts of the capital Kyiv were without electricity on Wednesday after a downed Russian missile damaged power lines, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Kyiv and the rest of the country were under a massive Russian attack, with the air alerts lasting for over two hours already.

