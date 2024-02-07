Electricity out in parts of Kyiv as Russian missile debris damages power lines - mayor
Parts of the capital Kyiv were without electricity on Wednesday after a downed Russian missile damaged power lines, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Kyiv and the rest of the country were under a massive Russian attack, with the air alerts lasting for over two hours already.
