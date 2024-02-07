Pandora sets 2024 growth target after strong run

The world's biggest jewellery maker Pandora aims for organic revenue growth of 6%-9% in 2024, the company said on Wednesday, after strong sales of its silver charms and bracelets drove its share price to more than double since the start of last year.

