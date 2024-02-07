Pandora sets 2024 organic revenue growth target after strong run

Pandora, the world's biggest jewellery maker, is aiming for organic revenue growth of 6%-9% in 2024, it said on Wednesday, after strong sales of its silver charms and bracelets drove its share price to more than double since the start of last year.

The company announced a share buyback programme of up to 4 billion Danish crowns (about $577 million) after confirming strong fourth-quarter revenue and earnings. Pandora, which sells its jewellery in more than 100 countries, has been a rare bright spot among retailers and brands targeting aspirational consumers with affordable luxury items. ($1 = 6.9329 Danish crowns)

