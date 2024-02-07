Left Menu

Offshore wind developer Orsted trims investments, targets in major review

The company lowered its target for power generation capacity by the end of the decade to 35-38 gigawatt (GW) from 50 GW previously. It also said it would reduce capital expenditure in the coming three years by 35 billion Danish crowns ($5.05 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:15 IST
Offshore wind developer Orsted trims investments, targets in major review

Orsted, the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer, on Wednesday trimmed its investments and capacity targets and paused dividend payouts as part of a major review of its business. Once a green investor darling, the Danish company last year found itself at the centre of a perfect storm of rising inflation, higher interest rates and supply chain delays which forced several companies to cancel offshore projects in Britain and the United States.

Orsted halted development of two offshore wind projects in New Jersey in November and said related impairments had surged above $5 billion, more than halving the value of its shares. The company lowered its target for power generation capacity by the end of the decade to 35-38 gigawatt (GW) from 50 GW previously.

It also said it would reduce capital expenditure in the coming three years by 35 billion Danish crowns ($5.05 billion). The moves come less than a year after the company laid out ambitious plans to invest 475 billion Danish crowns to achieve its 2030 goal.

Orsted also said the firm will pause dividend payments for 2023-2025 and sell assets worth around 115 billion crowns towards 2030 to fund its reduced investment program. "We have prioritised projects within our portfolio and are implementing significant changes in our business, including revising our operating model to reduce risks," CEO Mads Nipper said in a statement.

Investors had expected the group to trim investment plans and cut dividends but had been worried that the Danish renewable energy firm would instead opt to raise new capital and stick to its ambitious targets. ($1 = 6.9278 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024