"Discussions will be held": Arjun Ram Meghwal on Ram Temple resolution in Parliament

Union Minister Arjun Ram Megwal said on Saturday that discussions will be held today as the BJP issued a three-line whip to all its members in Parliament as the government was likely to bring a resolution on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the last day of the session of the current Lok Sabha. When asked about the Ram Temple resolution to be presented in Parliament, he told ANI, ""Discussion will be held today..."

Highlighting the government's achievements ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April and May this year, he said that important decisions have been made since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014. Meghwal told ANI, "This is a decisive government. Important decisions have been made since this government came to power in 2014. The speed of making decisions increased in 2019 again when the government was formed...Big decisions will be made in favour of the country."

BJP MP Satyapal Singh who will intitate the discussion on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta says " This is an important discussion for this country and the new Parliament and for me. The way this Mandir was constructed, the role of PM Modi in ensuring this, the role of the courts and the faith of the people will be remembered always. This is huge occasion for the people of India." Lashing out at the opposition, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi told ANI that construction of Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is a symbol of the unity of the nation.

"This is an important discussion. The people of the country should know about this. There are some people who also proposed the construction of toilets at the place of Ram Temple...This Ram Temple is not just a temple, but the construction of Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is a symbol of the unity of the nation...The public should know about this, it is very important..." Today is the last session of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

This is the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the general elections, which are likely to be held in April-May this year. The budget session was initially scheduled to conclude on February 9 and has been extended by a day.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha will on Saturday hold a short-duration discussion on the White Paper put out by the Centre and on the Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22 at the Aodhya's historic temple. (ANI)

