Massive Blaze Engulfs Popular Furniture Store in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market, Electrical Fault Eyed as Cause

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:22 IST
A fire broke out in a furniture shop in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said a call was received at 10.30 am and four fire tenders were pressed into service. The rescue operation continued for about an hour and the fire was controlled at 11.30 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be short circuit, the official said.

