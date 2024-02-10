Left Menu

Telangana: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay begins Prajahita Yatra in Medipalli

The Yatra named 'Prajahita Yatra' is set to pass through as many villages, mandals and municipalities as possible in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' (X/bandisanjay_bjp). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in the Medchal Malkajgiri district on Saturday. Taking to his social media handle, the BJP MP shared live updates on his yatra.

"Day1 of Prajahitha Yatra at Medipally," Kumar posted on X while live streaming from his padayatra. The BJP leader also addressed the gathering, while a large number of people participated in the padayatra.

Before commencing his yatra, the BJP leader visited the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple to offer prayers this morning. The Yatra named 'Prajahita Yatra' is set to pass through as many villages, mandals and municipalities as possible in the Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

The first leg of the Yatra will be conducted in Vemulawada and Sircilla assembly constituencies. The closing meeting of the first phase will be held in Rajanna Sircilla district. The first phase will cover a total of 119 km. (ANI)

