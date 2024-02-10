Tripura CM interacts with women at Shakti Vandan event in Dhalai

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday addressed a large group of women at the Shakti Vandan programme held at Barsurma Tehsil ground, Dhalai district and the massive response among women reflected their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Saha said in tweets that during his interaction program at Santirbazar Community Hall in Dhalai district, he highlighted the positive impact of various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha mentioned that schemes such as PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Ujjwala Yojana, and others have positively transformed lives across the country, including Tripura. He emphasized the transparent and effective implementation of these schemes, leading to widespread happiness among the people, as observed during his interaction program in Santirbazar Community Hall.

"The benefits of various schemes launched by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji have changed the lives of many at every corner of the country including Tripura. Be it PMAY, Ujjwala Yojana or any other schemes, the benefits have reached the last mile in a transparent manner. The people are very happy and it was evident in the reactions of the eminent people during my interaction programme at Santirbazar Community Hall of Surma, Dhalai district today," he wrote in a social media post on X. Additionally, he engaged with the laborers from the Tea Garden of Mahabir Gram Panchayat in the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan today.

Saha shared in a post on X, stating, #ModiKiGuarantee's impact was widely seen amongst the workers of Tea Garden of Mahabir Gram Panchayat area under Surma Assembly Constituency in Dhalai district during the #GaonChaloAbhiyan today. There was only one echo #ModiAgainIn2024". He addressed a large group of women during 'Shakti Vandan' programme at Barsurma Tehsil ground and also highlighted the role of Nari Shakti in fostering India's social and economic growth.

"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has given due respect to our #NariShakti by ensuring their socio-economic empowerment. The women are also ready to play a significant role in the upcoming LS polls & towards Modi Ji's goal of #ViksitBharat. The massive response among the women in the event narrated their trust to Modi Ji," Saha stated in a social media post on X. (ANI)

