Left Menu

72 kg of ganga seized in transit from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh

The Ichchapuram town police in Srikakulam district successfully seized 72 kg of ganja, which was being trafficked from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh. Four accused and two railway policemen were held in the case, police said.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:50 IST
72 kg of ganga seized in transit from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ichchapuram town police in Srikakulam district successfully seized 72 kg of ganja, which was being trafficked from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh. Four accused and two railway policemen were held in the case, police said. Circle Inspector Emmanuel Raju held a press conference at the Ichapuram town police station, providing details of the operation.

The individuals identified as Uttar Gowda, Usha Bhuyan, Ranju Gumango, and Pinky were apprehended during a raid at Ichapuram railway station. Ichchapuram police said that they were attempting to transport the ganja by train from Orissa to Andhra Pradesh

In a swift response, police officials conducted a thorough investigation, leading to the arrest of two railway policemen who were found to be aiding in illegal transportation. The arrested individuals are now scheduled to appear before the Ichapuram court. Inspector Emmanuel Raju issued a stern warning, emphasising the potential harm caused by the illicit drug trade. He particularly highlighted the impact on the future of students and youth, urging a collective effort to curb the transport of illegal substances.

"The operation was carried out with the collaborative efforts of Urban SI Satyanarayana, Rural SI Lakshmana, and Kaviti SI Ramu. As the legal proceedings unfold, the authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, especially in the fight against the illegal drug trade," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024