Two auto-rickshaw drivers injured in a building demolition in Mumbai's Borivali

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were injured during demolition work of some portion of the G+3 vacated building in Mumbai's Borivali on Saturday. The incident occurred in the afternoon around 2:30 pm at Nancy colony, Mahindra building, near Ganesh temple in Borivali.

The incident was reported by BMC's MFB. During the demolition work, some portion of the above-mentioned building collapsed. Consequently, debris fell on the two auto-rickshaw drivers who were plying on the road. Both the injured were later admitted to a Shrikrishna Hospital fortreatment.

The two auto-rickshaw drivers were identified as 45-year-old Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana who sustained multiple injuries on the head, chin, and, right head, and, 34-year-old Suman Shukla who got back and knee injuries in the accident. More details on the accident are awaited. (ANI)

