Two auto-rickshaw drivers injured in a building demolition in Mumbai's Borivali

30 pm at Nancy colony, Mahindra building, near Ganesh temple in Borivali.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were injured during demolition work of some portion of the G+3 vacated building in Mumbai's Borivali on Saturday. The incident occurred in the afternoon around 2:30 pm at Nancy colony, Mahindra building, near Ganesh temple in Borivali.

The incident was reported by BMC's MFB. During the demolition work, some portion of the above-mentioned building collapsed. Consequently, debris fell on the two auto-rickshaw drivers who were plying on the road. Both the injured were later admitted to a Shrikrishna Hospital fortreatment.

The two auto-rickshaw drivers were identified as 45-year-old Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana who sustained multiple injuries on the head, chin, and, right head, and, 34-year-old Suman Shukla who got back and knee injuries in the accident. More details on the accident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

