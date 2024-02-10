Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacts with villagers during Gaon Chalo campaign in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with local residents in Champawat district of Uttarakhand during the Gaon Chalo campaign.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with citizens under Gaon Chalo campaign (Photo/X @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with local residents in Champawat district of Uttarakhand during the Gaon Chalo campaign. CM Dhami also interacted with small children and enquired about their well-being.

Following this, he visited the Maa Bhagwati temple in Thata village and offered prayers for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the district and the state. During the visit, Chief Minister Dhami addressed the issues faced by individuals, emphasizing the importance of understanding government schemes and administrative work through direct interaction with the public. He discussed solutions to villagers' problems, ensuring the benefits of government initiatives and schemes.

He highlighted the success of initiatives like providing cooking gas to every household and ensuring access to clean water. Dhami stressed upon the Ayushman Yojana, which provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and the government's efforts to empower women economically through schemes like the Lakhpati Scheme. He emphasized the focus on self-employment for youth and the development projects aimed at making Champawat district a model district, setting an example for the entire state and country.

After spending the night in a homestay in the village, Chief Minister Dhami conveyed the government's support for promoting homestays through subsidies. He encouraged the message of self-employment and emphasized ongoing efforts for the overall development of the Champawat district. (ANI)

