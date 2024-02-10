Hungarian president Novak resigns over sex abuse case pardon

Hungary's President Katalin Novak announced her resignation on Saturday after coming under mounting pressure for pardoning a man convicted as an accomplice for helping cover up a sex abuse case in a children's home.

"I made a mistake ... Today is the last day that I address you as a President," Novak said in a speech broadcast on state television.

