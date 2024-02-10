Hungarian president Novak resigns over sex abuse case pardon
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-02-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 22:09 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's President Katalin Novak announced her resignation on Saturday after coming under mounting pressure for pardoning a man convicted as an accomplice for helping cover up a sex abuse case in a children's home.
"I made a mistake ... Today is the last day that I address you as a President," Novak said in a speech broadcast on state television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Novak
- Katalin Novak
- Hungary
Advertisement