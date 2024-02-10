"Thoughts of resignation crossed my mind...": Dhankhar on ruckus in Rajya Sabha after Kharge's remarks

Thoughts of resignation crossed his mind, said Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referring to the ruckus in Rajya Sabha after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Saturday. The Rajya Sabha witnessed ruckus in the morning while Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Jayant Chaudhary was speaking in the House on Bharat Ratna announced for his grandfather late Chaudhary Charan Singh and Congress members including Kharge demanded that they should also be allowed to speak. Congress members said they welcomed the Bharat Ratna announcement.

The Congress president said that Chairman should use his discretionary power fairly. The Chairman objected to his remarks. "Chaudhary Charan Singh does not belong to one family but since his grandson is a member of the House, it is a matter of pride for us. The conduct that I saw and you saw too was unprecedented, offensive and painful. The conduct of some members was so petty that I was ashamed. Many thoughts crossed my mind; one was of resignation too," Dhankhar said in the House.

Dhankhar told the House that he was deeply 'hurt' by the behaviour of the Leader of the Opposition. "I am deeply pained. Don't forget, in the process, the kind of language used against me by the Leader of Opposition. I come from the farmers' community; that doesn't mean that I am weak," he said.

Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge had said, "It is a matter of happiness that our former Prime Ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, and the father of the green revolution, MS Swaminathan, are being conferred with the country's highest civilian award. There is no question of any controversy about that. We salute all of them." "But when we raise an issue, you keep asking us about the concerned rules. I want to ask you under which rule you allowed him (Jayant Chaudhary) to speak. If it is so, allow us to speak as well," he added.

Kharge further claimed that neither the Rajya Sabha chairman followed the rules nor did he bring any agenda for discussion. "On one hand, you talk about rules; on the other, you allow people to speak as and when you want. The way the discussion is going on, neither you are following the rules nor did you bring the agenda for the discussion. You should follow the rules," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award. Meanwhile, today was the last day of the budget session, which was also the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, before the general polls.

The general elections are slated to be held in April and May this year. (ANI)

