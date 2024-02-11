Delhi: Man stabbed to death over financial dispute
58-year-old man was stabbed to death in Dayalpur by his cousin over a financial dispute, the police said, adding that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.
A 58-year-old man was stabbed to death in Dayalpur by his cousin over a financial dispute, the police said, adding that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Zahooruddin, according to the police.
The sleuths stated further that the accused, identified as Shahid, stabbed Zahooruddin over a monetary dispute of Rs 10,000. "As stated by family members, Zahooruddin had loaned the money to Shahid some time ago and latter had shown reluctance in returning the same," an officer said.
The police informed further that the victim was taken to GTB Hospital where he died while receiving treatment, within an hour. The accused, meanwhile, was reported absconding and a manhunt was underway to track him down at the earliest, the police added.
A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Dayalpur police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
