Gold Plus Glass Industry plans to raise Rs 500 cr through fresh issue as it files IPO papers with Sebi

Float glassmaker Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering IPO.The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale OFS of up to 1.56 crore shares by promoters and investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus DRHP filed on Saturday.Those selling shares in the OFS are -- Suresh Tyagi, Jimmy Tyagi, PI Opportunities Fund-I and Kotak Special Situations Fund.The Delhi-based company may consider raising Rs 100 crore through a pre-IPO placement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 11:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Float glassmaker Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.56 crore shares by promoters and investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday.

Those selling shares in the OFS are -- Suresh Tyagi, Jimmy Tyagi, PI Opportunities Fund-I and Kotak Special Situations Fund.

The Delhi-based company may consider raising Rs 100 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is undertaken, then the issue size will be reduced.

Of Rs 500 crore proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 400 crore will be utilised to pay debt and a portion will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Gold Plus Glass Industry is one of the leading float glassmakers in India, with 22 per cent share of manufacturing capacity as of September 2023.

The company's products cater to a range of end-use industries including automotive, construction and industrial sectors, with a variety of applications.

Its product portfolio comprises clear glass, 28 kinds of value-added glass products and 11 kinds of processed glass products, with a further capability to manufacture special thickness clear glass from the current operational production line at Belgaum, Karnataka facility.

In April 2022, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through an IPO. The firm received the regulator's nod to float the issue too but didn't launch it.

IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

