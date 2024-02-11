Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Alipur
A fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday.
ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:25 IST
A fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday. A team of fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.
Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, A massive fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka on Saturday night, police said.
According to Delhi Police, a total of four fire tenders reached the spot and, doused the flames. (ANI)
