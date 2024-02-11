Left Menu

CM Yogi along with UP MLAs offer prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other members of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:30 IST
CM Yogi along with UP MLAs offer prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
CM Yogi along with UP MLAs offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other members of the UP Assembly and Legislative Council offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday. The members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council arrived in Ayodhya on buses.

People also showered petals on MLAs visiting Ram Janmabhoomi temple near the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya. Bulldozers were lined up to welcome the convoy of UP MLAs. After offering the prayers, Deputy CM KP Maurya told ANI, "Today all the legislators had the opportunity to seek blessings from Lord Ram in Ayodhya. May he shower his blessings and by 2047 we become Viksit Bharat."

State Minister Nand Gopal Nandi alleged that the leaders of Congress and Samajwadi Party are doing appeasement politics. "There are people doing appeasement politics in the opposition, be it Congress or Samajwadi Party...Their ancestors inherited the Samajwadi Party and opposed Sanatan Dharma," he said.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called himself fortunate for the privilege of seeing Lord Ram directly. After offering the prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Mahana said, "I am very emotional because when I came to this place, there was a structure here, which was demolished in front of us on December 6. I had come here at the time when a bullet was fired in 1990. I came here at the time when the platform was constructed. And today I am fortunate that I got the privilege of seeing God directly."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024