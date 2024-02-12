Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man held for making hoax bomb call to police control room

A man was arrested on Sunday over a hoax phone call to a police control room, allegedly claiming that explosives had been placed at a bank in Nagpur, officers said.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 07:51 IST
Maharashtra: Man held for making hoax bomb call to police control room
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Sunday over a hoax phone call to a police control room, allegedly claiming that explosives had been placed at a bank in Nagpur, officers said. The control room of Nagpur Police received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Venkatesh Rajan, the officers said, claiming that several explosives had been planted in the Govandi area and would go off any time.

"On February 10, late at night, a person called the police control room, claiming that bombs had been planted at the Bank of Maharashtra at Deonar Colony, Govandi," an official said. A police team was rushed to the spot on receipt of the call, the officers said, adding that they inspected the area but found nothing.

The police said further inquiry revealed that the person made the phone call under the influence of alcohol. The call was later deemed a hoax, the officers added.

"When the police traced the caller's number and made further inquiries, it was found that the person made the call under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered in the matter and the caller was apprehended by Govandi police on February 11," the officer added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024