Left Menu

Swarm of mosquitoes form 'tornado' over Pune; video goes viral

A swarm of mosquitoes formed tornadoes in the skies of Keshavnagar and Kharadi Gavthan areas in Pune due to the rise in the water levels of the Mula Mutha River.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 08:58 IST
Swarm of mosquitoes form 'tornado' over Pune; video goes viral
Swarm of mosquitoes form 'tornado' in areas of Pune (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A swarm of mosquitoes formed tornadoes in the skies of Keshavnagar and Kharadi Gavthan areas in Pune due to the rise in the water levels of the Mula Mutha River. Residents of Pune were left astounded when they witnessed the rare sight of the mosquito 'tornado'. The video of the sight was caught on camera and shared on social media, which is now going viral.

The footage capturing this unusual occurrence evoked surprise and concern among viewers, with some labelling it as 'dangerous.' Speaking to ANI about the mosquito menace, Nitin, a local from Kharadi, said, "Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this."

Abhishek, another local from Kharadi, also spoke on the same and said, "There are a lot of mosquitoes in our area. I just requested that the Pune Corporation resolve it as quickly as possible. It is dangerous for our health." According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are considered the world's "deadliest animal," killing hundreds of thousands of people and making millions more sick every year.

They are the greatest menace among disease-transmitting insects, spreading malaria, dengue, and yellow fever. Recent weather conditions in the city have reportedly created a favourable breeding ground for the insects. However, the best way to manage the mosquito problem is to keep the insect away from breeding.

Stagnant water is the prime breeding spot for mosquitoes since they breed by laying eggs in stagnant water. Some ways of dealing with mosquitoes include maintaining fly screens on windows, doors, vents and chimneys; using insect surface sprays both inside and outside the house to kill mosquitoes; using effective mosquito repellent on exposed skin; and removing stagnant water, which can help in effectively controlling mosquito-related problems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024