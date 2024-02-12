Left Menu

J-K: Three children killed in house fire in Ramban

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, "3 children have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a three-storey house in the Ukhral block of Ramban district late on Sunday night."

J-K: Three children killed in house fire in Ramban
Fire breaks out three storey house in Ramban (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three children lost their lives after a fire broke out at a three-storey house in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir late last night, police said on Monday. Visuals from the scene show the house burned down and in complete damaged condition after being engulfed in flames earlier last night.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, "3 children have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a three-storey house in the Ukhral block of Ramban district late on Sunday night." Shortly after the fire incident, a team of doctors reached the spot.

"A post-mortem investigation is underway. Apart from this, help will be provided soon by the Red Cross society," said the official. The Indian Red Cross is a voluntary humanitarian organisation that provides relief in times of disasters and emergencies and promotes the health and care of vulnerable people and communities. (ANI)

