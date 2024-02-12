Left Menu

Yatharth Hospital Expands with Acquisition of Faridabad-based Facility for Rs 116 Crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:33 IST
Yatharth Hospital Expands with Acquisition of Faridabad-based Facility for Rs 116 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services on Monday said it has acquired Faridabad-based Asian Fidelis Hospital for Rs 116 crore.

The healthcare provider, which currently operates three super specialty hospitals in NCR (national capital region), has inked a definitive agreement with Pristine Infracon Pvt Ltd and its shareholders for the buyout.

''This acquisition aligns with our company's strategy of expanding its footprint in the North India region,'' Yatharth Hospitals whole-time director Yatharth Tyagi said in a statement.

The healthcare provider currently operates hospitals at Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension.

Asian Fidelis Hospital comes with 175-bed capacity, which can be further expanded to 200 beds.

Yatharth Hospital also reported a 38 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 29.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 21.3 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 167 crore in the period under review from Rs 137 crore in the year-ago period.

''Achieving a debt-free status further enhances our financial flexibility, enabling us to allocate resources more efficiently and strategically to pursue growth opportunities,'' Tyagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024