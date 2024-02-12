Left Menu

Over 99 pc of last year's sugarcane price has been paid: CM Yogi

Inaugurating the 'Gram Parikrama Yatra' from Shuktirth Bangar on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes, highlighting that over 99 per cent of last year's sugarcane price has been paid.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Inaugurating the 'Gram Parikrama Yatra' from Shuktirth Bangar on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes, highlighting that over 99 per cent of last year's sugarcane price has been paid. "Out of the 119 sugar mills operational in the state, 105 are settling payments to sugarcane farmers within ten days. We are exerting pressure on the remaining mills. The double-engine government is steadfast in ensuring that hardworking 'Annadata' farmers receive their dues promptly," remarked the CM.

Reflecting on the state's progress, CM Yogi contrasted the current stability with past turmoil, noting, "During previous administrations, daily riots plagued our state. The scars of the Muzaffarnagar riots lingered for months. What the double-engine government pledges, it delivers. In 2017 we promised you security. Today, the entire state is safe and moving toward prosperity." He said that today Muzaffarnagar is being recognized because of its organic jaggery. "The sweetness of our jaggery resonates not only across the state but also nationwide and globally," he added.

CM Yogi said that the main reason for the formation of the BJP government in the state is the farmers who provide food. "Farmers are first on our agenda", he asserted. CM Yogi emphasized that previous governments were involved in 'nepotism' and 'corruption,' appointing their relatives to government positions while disregarding merit. The youth of the state remained cheated, he pointed out. "Today, about 60,000 civil police constables are being recruited in the state without any discrimination", he stated.

He highlighted the ongoing 'Gram Parikrama Yatra' led by the BJP Kisan Morcha, which is centred around nine resolutions. These resolutions encompass water conservation, digital payments, cleanliness drives, vocal for local, and domestic tourism, organic farming, promoting millets, encouraging rural sports, and providing healthcare and assistance to economically disadvantaged farmers. Through this yatra, awareness will be raised among farmers and villagers regarding these resolutions. The event saw the participation of several notable figures, including BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Vocational Education Kapil Dev Aggarwal, District Panchayat President Dr. Veerpal Nirwal, Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar, Legislative Council Member Vandana Verma, among others. (ANI)

