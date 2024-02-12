Left Menu

Billionaire Friedland's HPX signs pact for Guinea-Liberia rail link

The statement did not give timelines for the projects. HPX and Guma Africa entered into negotiations with Liberia's government to agree on a framework granting exclusive rights to develop, finance and grant operating rights to the Liberty Corridor, HPX said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:36 IST
Billionaire Friedland's HPX signs pact for Guinea-Liberia rail link

U.S. firm High Power Exploration Inc (HPX), founded by mining billionaire Robert Friedland, said on Monday it had signed a letter of intent with Liberia's government and Guma Africa Group to develop rail and road projects linking it with Guinea.

The infrastructure projects, known as the Liberty Corridor, are expected to support the West African region's connection to world markets and are estimated to cost between $3 billion to $5 billion, HPX said in a statement. Guma Africa is led by South African businessman Robert Gumede.

The planned corridor will have a new heavy duty railroad connecting the Nimba district of Guinea to a new Liberian deep water port. The statement did not give timelines for the projects.

HPX and Guma Africa entered into negotiations with Liberia's government to agree on a framework granting exclusive rights to develop, finance and grant operating rights to the Liberty Corridor, HPX said. The project will also upgrade an existing road and expand renewable power systems from Liberia to Guinea as well as high-speed telecoms infrastructure.

The Liberia-Guinea infrastructure link could potentially transform the mineral-rich Nimba region, as well as projects along the railway and road corridor in Liberia, HPX said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024