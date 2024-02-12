Left Menu

BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling attempts at Indo-Bangladesh border

The Border Security troops of Meghalaya foiled smuggling attemps for sugar and cattle across the International border of Meghalaya on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:06 IST
BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling attempts at Indo-Bangladesh border
BSF Meghalaya foils cattle smuggling attempt in International Border (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force troops in Meghalaya foiled attempts to smuggle sugar and cattle across the international border of Meghalaya on Monday. The rescue operation took place in the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills district, where 37 buffaloes were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

Acting on specific information, the BSF troops of the 4 Battalion conducted a special operation, successfully locating and rescuing the buffaloes hidden in the jungle area. The seized animals were then handed over to the local police station for further necessary action. In another joint operation, troops from the 181 Bn BSF, along with the Meghalaya police, seized 12,000 kilograms of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh through the International border of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

