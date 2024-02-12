Left Menu

Kokborok script issue: Tripura minister says "students allowed to write papers in Bengali and Roman"

Tripura Minister Sushant Chowdhury on Monday said that students are allowed to write Kokborak language papers both in Bengali and Roman script as train services and vehicular movement were impacted on Monday due to an "indefinite" rail-road blockade by student bodies over the Kokborok script issue.

Tripura Minister Sushant Chowdhury on Monday said that students are allowed to write Kokborak language papers both in Bengali and Roman script after train services and vehicular movement were impacted on Monday due to an "indefinite" rail-road blockade by student bodies over the Kokborok script issue. Tipra Indigenous Students' Federation (TISF), Tipra Motha's student wing declared an indefinite road and rail blockade from February 12 demanding students to write their Kokborok language papers in Roman script in the upcoming class 10 and 12 state board examinations.

"Students are allowed to write Kokborak language papers both in Bengali and Roman Script. Our CM has discussed the same with CBSE board and we are waiting for the final answer by the board," said Sushant Chowdhury. "Till the CBSE answer comes, we cannot come to any decision. However, till date, under Tripura Board of Secondary Education TBSE board exams, only 2 per cent students wrote Kokborak language in Roman Script," added Sushant Chowdhury. "This is very First time students are going to sit in exam under CBSE board. Strike and road blockage is not a solution to any problem. Our BJP government is meant for the people of Tripura and everything will be solved by discussion," Sushant Chowdhury appeal further to the students. (ANI)

