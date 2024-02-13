Left Menu

Mayor of Dnipro reports Russian strikes on infrastructure

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 04:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 04:01 IST
The mayor of the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, said on Telegram on Monday that Russia had launched strikes on civilian infrastructure and local news reports said power and water supplies had been cut in some areas.

The Ukrainian air force said there had been a combined drone and missile attack on the city. Suspilne public television said power had been cut to parts of the city and the news outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnya said water supplies were also cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

