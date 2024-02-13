Ukraine says Russia strikes Dnipro with drones, missiles
(Adds details of attacks, air raid alert lifted) Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air force said Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Monday on the central city of Dnipro and the mayor said infrastructure had been hit.
(Adds details of attacks, air raid alert lifted) Feb 12 (Reuters) -
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Monday on the central city of Dnipro and the mayor said infrastructure had been hit. Dnipro came under attack from a missile and four groups of drones approaching from the south, east and north, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Air raid alerts were subsequently lifted. Mayor Borys Filatov said infrastructure had been hit, but gave no further details.
Suspilne public television quoted the water authority as saying power cuts had closed a pumping station and supplies were cut to certain districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Dnipro
- Borys Filatov
- Telegram
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Russia warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea - agencies
Russia thwarts drone attack on oil refinery in Yaroslavl - governor
Russia's Putin registered as presidential candidate - Ifax
Russian ministry proposes no-fly zone over energy facilities - Vedomosti
Russian rouble hits weakest in almost two weeks vs dollar