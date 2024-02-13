BKU Chief Naresh Tikait warns that Government's stubborn approach is proving to be dangerous

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said the Centre should hold talks with the farmers and alleged that its ''stubborn approach'' is proving to be dangerous. The BKU chief wondered whether the farmers will always be in the agitation mode, block roads or head towards Delhi.

On the proposed February 16 bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and various other organisations, Tikait said school vans, vehicles carrying patients and military vehicles will be exempted. The problems should be resolved through talks, he added.

Asked to elaborate on the demands of the farmers, Tikait told PTI Videos in Muzaffarnagar, ''The demands are different in different states. Will the farmers always be undertaking agitation, block roads or head towards Delhi? ''The government also has some (share) of responsibility. What is the problem in taking cognisance in these matters? The 'ziddi ravaiyya' (stubborn approach) is proving to be dangerous. The government should think (on these issues) and hold talks with the farmers,'' he said, and asserted that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is always with the farmers.

On borders being sealed in Delhi, he said, ''The point of farmers goes unheard. The point of the government goes unheard. Whatever is the point of the farmers, it should be listened to. Or stopping it, is considered as one's bravery.'' Meanwhile, security in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points to stop a 'Delhi Chalo' march of farmers from entering the national capital on Tuesday, after talks between farm leaders and the Centre remained inconclusive.

Police and paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed in massive numbers at the three border points - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Makeshift jails have been set up at ''specific locations'' in view of the march, an official said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have earlier announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

On Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)