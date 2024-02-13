Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269-crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

The defence ministry signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti warfare systems, along with associated equipment.

The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said.

The Shakti systems are capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing counter measures in a dense electromagnetic environment, they said.

''The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad on February 13 for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2,269.54,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The Shakti EW system is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

''The project will generate employment of two-and-a-half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)