Defence ministry signs Rs 2,269-crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The defence ministry signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti warfare systems, along with associated equipment.

The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said.

The Shakti systems are capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing counter measures in a dense electromagnetic environment, they said.

''The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad on February 13 for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2,269.54,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The Shakti EW system is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

''The project will generate employment of two-and-a-half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' the ministry said.

