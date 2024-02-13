Kerala: Forest officials rescue tiger trapped in fence wire

Forest officials rescued a tiger trapped in a fence wire in a private farm at Kottioour in the Panniyamala hills area of Kannur district. A local rubber tapper spotted the big cat on Tuesday morning and subsequently, forest officials were informed and a rescue operation was launched, said K Karthik, Divisional Forest Officer (Kannur).

To safely extricate the animal from the wire that was entangled around its neck, the tiger was first tranquillized, then rescued and safely shifted to a cage, he said. The plantation where the tiger got trapped is a private property, situated beside a residential area. Authorities have issued warnings to the local people to avoid visiting the area for safety reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)