Yogi govt set to organize 4-day International Arogya-24 meet from February 22

The Yogi government is set to host the prestigious four-day International Arogya 2024 conference, themed 'AYUSH for One Health,' aimed at spotlighting the transformative shifts within the AYUSH sector and fortifying public health. Scheduled to commence on February 22 at Awadh Shilpgram, the event will encompass international exhibitions and conferences showcasing advancements in the AYUSH domain, with participation from representatives hailing from over 60 nations. Leena Johari, Secretary of the Department of AYUSH, expressed that the International Arogya 2024 conference seeks to bolster public health endeavors, advocate AYUSH practices, and foster awareness among citizens. The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Under the overarching theme 'AYUSH for One Health,' the conference aims to spotlight the efficacy and scientific validation of traditional Indian medical systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy (AYUSH). This platform endeavors to propel the global promotion, development, and acceptance of AYUSH medicine through comprehensive discussions across various sessions. The Ministry of AYUSH is actively spearheading initiatives for the advancement of the health and wellness sector. In collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Ministry has achieved a significant milestone with the release of ICD 11, Chapter 26, Module 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged this global achievement in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on January 28.

The International Arogya 2024 conference aims to provide a global platform for collaboration and innovation in the realm of overall health and wellness. Its objective is to foster international acceptance, advocate AYUSH practices, nurture their development and propagate awareness. Key topics to be discussed in International Arogya 2024 include "CEO Round Table Conference: Exploring Challenges and Opportunities in the AYUSH Sector from a Global Perspective", "Regulatory Framework and AYUSH Nutrition (Ayurveda Diet) to Enhance the Global AYUSH System" and "Promotion of Holistic Health and Medicine, Globalization, and Standardization of AYUSH Products and Services".

Further key topics that are to be discussed in International Arogya 2024 include "Evaluation of India's Exports for Traditional Products, Coordination between Pharma and AYUSH" and "Exploring Collaborative Approaches for Integrated Healthcare Solutions, Leveraging Digital Technology to Advance Research, Development, and Manufacturing of AYUSH Products". (ANI)

