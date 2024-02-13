"Punjab Government Issues Alert in Hospitals near Haryana Border Amidst Farmers' Protest"

The Punjab government has sounded an alert in hospitals located near the Haryana border in the wake of many farmers getting injured following clashes with police at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

According to official sources, the state government has also sought from the Haryana government not to use lathi-charge and hurl tear gas shells at farmers.

The state government has stepped up the number of ambulances along the Haryana border, besides asking doctors and other staff to remain on duty, sources said.

The government has issued an alert to hospitals located in Sangrur, Patiala, Dera Bassi, Mansa and Bathinda, they said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Balbir Singh will meet injured farmers who were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Rajpura on Wednesday, sources said. As many as 26 farmers were under treatment at the Rajpura hospital.

Farmers from Punjab clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states on Tuesday, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital.

Twenty-four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said. Farmer leaders said police also fired rubber bullets, and claimed over 60 protesters were hurt in the attack on them at Shambhu border, close to Haryana's Ambala city.

Police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters at the border in the state's Jind district as well. According to police, nine of their men suffered injuries in this clash at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

