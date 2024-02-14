Left Menu

California agency rejects Stellantis bid to void rivals' emissions deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 01:16 IST
A California agency has rejected Chrysler-parent Stellantis's bid to void a 2019 state emissions deal with rival automakers.

California's Office of Administrative Law declined to accept the automaker's petition filed in December to overturn the California Air Resources Board (CARB) agreement and said the automaker could file suit or pursue the issue with the air resources board. The automaker said in December it was seeking to address "the competitive disadvantages arising from our continuing exclusion and to preserve our ability to best serve our customers by fairly allocating our products to all states."

