Days after quitting, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to visit border districts again

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 09:04 IST
Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following his resignation a few weeks ago, the Governor of Punjab, Banwarilal Purohit, is set to embark on a significant border visit from February 20 to February 23. This trip will be Purohit's sixth to the border territories in the last two and a half years.

Purohit submitted his resignation from his roles as Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator to President Droupadi Murmu on February 3, citing personal reasons. Nevertheless, his resignation is still pending approval. "During his upcoming visit, the Governor will traverse through the border districts of Pathankot, Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Taran Taran, Ferozpur, and Fazilka. His itinerary includes meetings with central agencies and the state government officials to review the progress made since his previous visits and to address any new issue that cropped up during the recent times," as per a press release from the Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh Administration.

A key focus of these meetings will be on enhancing coordination between central and state agencies to overcome bottlenecks, particularly in the realms of border infrastructure, security, smuggling and combating the menace of drug trafficking in the border areas. "The Governor's agenda also includes interactions with Village Defence Committees (VDCs), which have proven instrumental in combating drugs and other social evils in the border regions. These engagements aim to glean ground-level insights and feedback from various public representatives and the press, enabling issues pertinent to the border areas to be addressed effectively at both the central and state government levels," as per the release.

Senior officers, including the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Director General of Police, heads of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), as well as respective Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police from each district, are expected to participate in this pivotal border visit. (ANI)

