Ministerial delegations to support primary sector announced

The coalition Government has announced ministerial delegations to support key areas across the Primary sector to deliver for New Zealand’s food and fibre sector, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“I will be supported in my roles as Minister of Agriculture, Trade, Forestry and Hunting and Fishing, by three Associate Agriculture Ministers, Nicola Grigg (National), Andrew Hoggard (ACT), and Mark Patterson (New Zealand First), who will each have delegated areas of responsibility to provide focus and ministerial dedication.

“Nicola Grigg has strong ties to the farming sector in Mid Canterbury and has been delegated horticulture and rural women.

“Ms Grigg will help create conditions for the horticulture sector to thrive and rebuild from the destruction of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Ms Grigg is also the Minister of State for Trade and Women.

“Andrew Hoggard is a Manawatū dairy farmer and former national president of Federated Farmers. Under his delegations he will be responsible for animal welfare (including legislation changes), skills, and Significant Natural Areas.”

Mr Hoggard is also Minister of Biosecurity, and Food Safety, and is Associate Minister for the Environment.

“Mark Patterson is an Otago sheep and beef farmer and a former chair of Otago Federated Farmers,” Mr McClay said.

“Mr Patterson has been delegated responsibility for rural health (including mental health), rural transport and communications infrastructure, wool, and Landcorp Farming.

“These delegations will allow the coalition Government to focus attention on key areas of the Primary sector, providing them the resource and support they deserve.

“New Zealand’s food and fibre sector makes a critically important contribution to our economy and the fabric of our rural and regional communities.

“Taking our lead from the Agricultural sector that continues to provide for New Zealand; our team is committed to rebuilding confidence, reducing the burden on farmers caused by unworkable central government policies, meeting farmers and their concerns at the farm gate, and working alongside industry to achieve tangible outcomes for New Zealand’s rural communities over the coming Parliamentary term, so our farmers can spend more time farming,” Mr McClay said.

