Left Menu

"Breaking Boundaries in Medical Advancements: Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja Revolutionizes Healing with Science and Precision"

Dr.Lokeswara Rao Sajja also serves as the chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, and asFounder President of the Society of Coronary Surgeons, dedicated to advancing Coronary Surgery in India. He also designed the Mammary Artery Support Platform MASP to enhance BITA usage in CABG surgery.Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja has performed around 20,000 open heart surgeries, and he has spearheaded multicenter randomized trials in Cardiac Surgery in India.

PTI | India | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 11:19 IST
"Breaking Boundaries in Medical Advancements: Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja Revolutionizes Healing with Science and Precision"
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) – an announcement made at the 69th IACTSCON, held at Coimbatore in 2023. He is the fourth Cardiac Surgeon from the two Telugu states to be elected to this prestigious office. Recently, at the 70th Annual Meeting of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons, which took place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajjadelivered the Presidential Oration titled ''Six decades of Cardiothoracic Surgery: Navigating new horizons, mending hearts with Science and Precision.'' Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja did his advanced Cardiovascular training under the guidance of Prof. Denton A Cooley at the Texas Heart Institute, Houston, Texas. Since then, apart from his position as Senior Consultant Surgeon at Star Hospitals, Hyderabad,Telangana. Dr.Lokeswara Rao Sajja also serves as the chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, and asFounder President of the Society of Coronary Surgeons, dedicated to advancing Coronary Surgery in India. As Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja received recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Government of India in 2019. Always fired by the spirit of innovation, he developed a mechanical prosthetic heart valve, eliminating the need for long-term oral anticoagulation (US and Indian patents awarded, waiting Animal implantation). He also designed the Mammary Artery Support Platform (MASP) to enhance BITA usage in CABG surgery.

Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja has performed around 20,000 open heart surgeries, and he has spearheaded multicenter randomized trials in Cardiac Surgery in India. His ''PROMOTE Patency Study'' gained global recognition as India's first multicenter randomized controlled trial in Cardiac Surgery. He currently leads the ''PREDICT Study'' with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research, and actively participates in Multi-Centre International trials in Cardiac Surgery. As an active member of various international societies, including AATS, STS, EACTS, and ASCVS, Dr. Sajja has presented numerous original research papers at international meetings. He has authored over 110 articles in peer-reviewed journals, serves as a guest reviewer for prominent journals, and holds editorial roles in respected publications. Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja is held in high esteem by his peers and patients alike, and we look forward to his future accomplishments.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024