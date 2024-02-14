"Breaking Boundaries in Medical Advancements: Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja Revolutionizes Healing with Science and Precision"

Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) – an announcement made at the 69th IACTSCON, held at Coimbatore in 2023. He is the fourth Cardiac Surgeon from the two Telugu states to be elected to this prestigious office. Recently, at the 70th Annual Meeting of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons, which took place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajjadelivered the Presidential Oration titled ''Six decades of Cardiothoracic Surgery: Navigating new horizons, mending hearts with Science and Precision.'' Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja did his advanced Cardiovascular training under the guidance of Prof. Denton A Cooley at the Texas Heart Institute, Houston, Texas. Since then, apart from his position as Senior Consultant Surgeon at Star Hospitals, Hyderabad,Telangana. Dr.Lokeswara Rao Sajja also serves as the chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, and asFounder President of the Society of Coronary Surgeons, dedicated to advancing Coronary Surgery in India. As Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja received recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (SIRO) by the Government of India in 2019. Always fired by the spirit of innovation, he developed a mechanical prosthetic heart valve, eliminating the need for long-term oral anticoagulation (US and Indian patents awarded, waiting Animal implantation). He also designed the Mammary Artery Support Platform (MASP) to enhance BITA usage in CABG surgery.

Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja has performed around 20,000 open heart surgeries, and he has spearheaded multicenter randomized trials in Cardiac Surgery in India. His ''PROMOTE Patency Study'' gained global recognition as India's first multicenter randomized controlled trial in Cardiac Surgery. He currently leads the ''PREDICT Study'' with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research, and actively participates in Multi-Centre International trials in Cardiac Surgery. As an active member of various international societies, including AATS, STS, EACTS, and ASCVS, Dr. Sajja has presented numerous original research papers at international meetings. He has authored over 110 articles in peer-reviewed journals, serves as a guest reviewer for prominent journals, and holds editorial roles in respected publications. Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja is held in high esteem by his peers and patients alike, and we look forward to his future accomplishments.

