Left Menu

Protesting farmers clash with security forces on drive to New Delhi, TV reports

The protesters were stopped by security forces at the Shambhu border that divides Punjab and Haryana - the northern states to which most of the protesters belong - almost 200 km (125 miles) from their destination. "We want the prime minister to come forward and speak to the farmers," Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, told Indian news agency ANI.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 11:56 IST
Protesting farmers clash with security forces on drive to New Delhi, TV reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protesting Indian farmers attempting to reach the capital New Delhi clashed with security forces for a second day on Wednesday, with drones being used to drop tear gas shells, television images showed.

Hundreds of farmers, travelling on trucks and trolleys loaded with food, bedding and other supplies, began marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning after talks between their unions and the government failed to yield a commitment regarding minimum prices for a range of crops. The protesters were stopped by security forces at the Shambhu border that divides Punjab and Haryana - the northern states to which most of the protesters belong - almost 200 km (125 miles) from their destination.

"We want the prime minister to come forward and speak to the farmers," Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, told Indian news agency ANI. The government, meanwhile, appealed to farmers to come forward and have a discussion on the matter.

"Efforts will continue to speak to farmers’ unions in a constructive and positive manner," Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda told reporters on Wednesday. A similar year-long protest in 2021 by farmers, a powerful voting bloc, had pushed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to repeal some farm laws and promise to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

Farmers say the government has been slow on fulfilling the latter promise. The latest protests come with the country months away from a national election where Modi will seek a third term.

ANI images showed tight security arrangements in other areas bordering the national capital as well, with rows of barricades and cement blocks topped with wire meshing, and empty containers lying ready for use as physical barriers. Other images showed security forces in anti-riot gear standing ready to be deployed.

Haryana has also suspended mobile internet services, bulk messaging, and dongle services in several parts of the state until Thursday night, fearing these may be misused to spread "inflammatory material" and "false rumours".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024