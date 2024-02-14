BJP fields four candidates including union minister L Murugan for Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the second list of five candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections to be held in various states. The party has fielded four candidates which include Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Naroliya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.

Candidate Umesh Nath Maharaj extended his gratitude after being nominated for the upper house from the state and said that he would try to fulfil his responsibility well. Maharaj told ANI, "I came to know that I have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha member. I thank them (BJP) and being a saint, I also give my blessings to them. The responsibility which has been assigned to me, I will try to fulfil it well by blessings of all the monks, saints of the country and with consultation of all those who continuously work in the Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha and Legislative Councils in the country."

"I live the life of a saint, so I have full faith that whatever work I do, I will do it with true devotion. Along with this, I will try my best to work in accordance with the dignity of this post and the dignity of the upper house through my thoughts, words, deeds, truth, religion and non-violence. This is my thinking and my feeling," he added. Meanwhile, another candidate Maya Naroliya, a resident of Narmadapuram, also extended gratitudes to the party leadership on being included among the Rajya Sabha candidates from the state.

"BJP is such a family that understands the feelings of even small party workers. I started my political career by contesting the sarpanch election and continued to work on the path of the party. Later, the party made the state president of Mahila Morcha and I was amazed at that time. This is our party organisation. Being a party worker, I extend my gratitude to our national leadership, state leadership and office bearers of the party," Naroliya told reporters. The Rajya Sabha elections for 56 seats in 15 states, including five from Madhya Pradesh, is scheduled to be held on February 27. The nomination for the same to be filed till February 15. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm and the results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27.

Of the five seats in the state, the BJP is likely to comfortably win four seats and the Congress has only one member to send in the upper house. Nonetheless, the Congress party has yet to announce the name of the candidate from the state. (ANI)

