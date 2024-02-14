Left Menu

SC collegium recommends transfer of three High Court judges

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of three High Court judges- Calcutta HC's Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, Kerala HC's Justice Anu Sivaraman and Madhya Pradesh HC's Justice Sujoy Paul from the respective courts to other High Courts.

The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of three High Court judges- Calcutta HC's Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, Kerala HC's Justice Anu Sivaraman and Madhya Pradesh HC's Justice Sujoy Paul from the respective courts to other High Courts. The recommendation was made by a Collegium resolution issued on February 13.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud with justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose was part of the Collegium resolution which took the decision. Justice Anu Sivaraman via a communication dated October 16, 2023, has sought a transfer out of the State of Kerala. The said request was accepted by the Collegium and requested to transfer Justice Anu Sivaraman to the High Court of Karnataka.

Calcutta HC's Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya has sought a transfer from the for personal reasons. The Collegium recommended that Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana. The Collegium has also recommended to transferring Madhya Pradesh HC's judge Justice Sujoy Paul to Telangana High Court.

Justice Paul has sought a transfer on the grounds that his son is practising in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. In another resolution passed by CJI DY Chandrachud and two other senior judges, has proposed ten judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana -Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, Justice Gurbir Singh, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Amarjot Bhatti, Justice Ritu Tagore, Justice Manisha Batra, Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, Justice Sanjiv Berry and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Additional Judges, to be elevated from additional judges to permanent Judges of the High Court.

In a separate resolution, the Collegium resolved to recommend Justice Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi and Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, Additional Judges, to be appointed as permanent Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh against two of the existing vacancies and Justice Duppala Venkata Ramana, Additional Judge to be appointed as a permanent Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

