Farmers protest: "It's evident who is backing them," says Rajasthan Minister Kharra

Rajasthan minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said here on Wednesday that it is evident who is backing the protesting farmers. Kharra, a BJP leader and MLA from Shrimadhopur in Rajasthan, questioned the funding and primary objectives driving the farmers' agitation.

"The way in which the protest is being conducted, the amount of money that is being spent, vehicles worth crores are coming there, tractors are being modified, so you can easily understand who is backing them," he said while speaking to ANI. Kharra also brought attention to the persistent issue of the Satluj-Yamuna water dispute and raised concerns about the ongoing diversion of 'India's water to Pakistan.'

Without directly targeting the opposition, he asserted that water rightfully belonging to India is still being utilized by Pakistan. "I want to address the residents of Punjab who have taken control of Delhi. Regarding the Satluj-Yamuna Link Project initiated in 1960, it was designed to redirect water that was previously flowing to Pakistan into the Yamuna River. This water was intended to benefit farmers in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. I am curious why this water is still reaching Pakistan. What allegiance do they have to Pakistan that our water is being sent in that direction?" he said.

Regarding Sonia Gandhi filing her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, Kharra commented that it is an internal affair of the party and does not have any significant impact on the political landscape of Rajasthan. "First it was Manmohan Singh Ji, now its Sonia Gandhi, it is the internal matter of the party and it does not make any difference to Rajasthan politics", he said. (ANI)

